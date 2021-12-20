According to a government study, the Brexit trade deal with Australia will cost the UK £94 million in agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

According to a government study, the UK farming, forestry, and fishing industries will lose £94 million as a result of the Brexit trade deal with Australia.

According to the Government’s own impact assessment, the post-Brexit free trade deal will result in a’reallocation of resources within the economy,’ including a £225 million hit to semi-processed food.

According to the Government’s own impact assessment, the post-Brexit trade deal signed with Australia last week will cost British agriculture, forestry, and fishing £94 million.

As part of a “reallocation of resources within the economy,” a £225 million hit to the semi-processed food sector, which includes tinned goods, is expected.

The impact assessment describes Australia as a “large, competitive producer of agricultural products,” emphasizing the “potential for the deal to result in lower output for some agricultural sectors [in the UK].”

It goes on to say that as tariffs on Australian imports to the UK are lifted, the sector is expected to “contract” as a result of increased competition, as opposed to if the deal hadn’t been reached.

It comes after Liz Truss, then-trade secretary, won a Cabinet row with George Eustice over the deal in the spring, with the Environment Secretary reportedly concerned about the impact of cheap Australian lamb and beef imports on domestic farmers.

The deal will benefit manufacturing sectors, particularly the manufacture of motor vehicles and machinery and equipment, according to the impact assessment released alongside the final trade deal on Friday.

Farmers were being “sold down the river” by the Conservatives, according to the Liberal Democrats.

It came after Boris Johnson’s Conservatives were defeated by the Lib Dems in a by-election in North Shropshire, which is largely rural.

“This impact assessment proves what so many feared,” Lib Dem environment spokesman Tim Farron said.

“A £100 million cut to our farming and fishing sectors is buried in the fine print, and it will disproportionately affect rural communities.”

“In a misguided trade deal with Australia, Boris Johnson has sold farmers down the river to make a quick buck.”

“Now that the reality of what’s on the table is clear, a vote in Parliament on the deal is essential.”

“Boris Johnson’s Conservatives can no longer afford to take farmers for granted, as last week’s political earthquake in North Shropshire demonstrated.”

The Department of International Trade stated that safeguards had been put in place to protect the most vulnerable farmers.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Brexit: Australia trade deal to cause £94m hit to UK farming, forestry and fishing, Government study reveals