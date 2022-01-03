According to a lawyer for Epstein and Ghislaine victims, Prince Andrew has only TWO options left, and silence isn’t one of them.

According to a lawyer for Epstein and Ghislaine victims, Prince Andrew has only TWO options left, and one of them is not silence.

According to Brad Edwards, an attorney who has represented dozens of victims of the twisted couple, including Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts, the Duke of York will now have no choice but to face the allegations.

Andrew, 61, has missed his opportunity to cooperate with investigators, according to Mr Edwards, and now he has only two options.

He has the option of volunteering or being forced to provide information.

Andrew was previously a member of “the MaxwellEpstein team,” according to the top lawyer, but now he is on his own.

Andrew is accused of abusing Virginia, now 38, at Maxwell’s townhouse in London when she was only 17 years old, as well as on two other occasions.

Her legal team has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, which the Duke’s lawyers have dismissed as “baseless.”

Virginia claims she was trafficked to the Royal while being used as a sex slave by Epstein and Maxwell, but the Royal claims he has no memory of meeting her.

Andrew has categorically denied all allegations leveled against him, claiming he was unaware of the vile couple’s crimes.

However, the Duke is under renewed scrutiny after his friend Maxwell, a 60-year-old British socialite, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for her role in Epstein’s sexual pyramid scheme.

“Maxwell’s conviction is long overdue, but welcomed by the hundreds of victims of what is likely the most powerful and complex sex-trafficking operation to ever exist,” Mr Edwards told Infosurhoy.

“Her friend, Prince Andrew, has had numerous opportunities to volunteer information and assist the many victims.

“He has chosen to join the MaxwellEpstein team, despite the fact that it no longer exists to protect him.”

Mr. Edwards, who was recently honored by the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children for his role in bringing down Epstein, represented “Kate” in the case against Maxwell, one of four accusers.

Andrew has long been friends with Epstein and Maxwell, even inviting them to a number of events in the United Kingdom.

Ghislaine, who is said to have known the Duke since university, is thought to be the one who introduced Epstein to him.

Mr. Edwards outlined how Andrew faces a critical decision in the wake of his old friend’s conviction.

He really only has two options: come forward voluntarily with all of the information… or come forward with all of the information…

