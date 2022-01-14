According to a leading lawyer, a judge will order Prince Andrew to appear in a New York court to answer sexual assault allegations.

According to a leading lawyer, a judge will order Prince Andrew to appear in New York court to answer sexual assault allegations.

With 30 years of trial experience, a sex abuse lawyer says he’s never seen a defendant granted permission to appear via video.

If Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against Prince Andrew goes forward this autumn, a leading US lawyer who has represented many victims of sexual abuse says it is “highly likely” that the judge will order the Duke to appear in person.

According to Tom Simeone, managing partner of law firm Simeone and Miller, the Queen’s third child will most likely be required to appear in person during depositions with Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies.

Mr Simeone stated that any future Covid travel restrictions would be the Duke’s only excuse for not being able to attend both the depositions and the court trial in person.

“In Prince Andrew’s case, the plaintiff’s lawyer will undoubtedly want to conduct the depositions in New York.

That’s the general rule of thumb.

It will be up to Prince Andrew and his lawyers to file paperwork with the court or seek permission to do it via video.

“Normally, this type of argument would result in some type of hardship.”

However, there is clearly no financial hardship.

Prince Andrew travels a lot, so this isn’t unusual for him.

There is one wildcard that they could argue about, and that is Covid.”

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies is likely to challenge any attempt by the Duke’s legal team to have Prince Andrew be interviewed over a video link or submit written answers.

Mr. Boies is expected to ask the judge to hold any deposition of Prince Andrew in his Manhattan offices, which could last several days.

“His lawyer could also argue about the inconvenience.”

The press will be all over us, you know.

He should do it on video because it’d be a big circus.”

Mr Simeone, however, said the depositions would most likely be held in New York, and that it was “almost certain” that Judge Kaplan would require the Duke to appear in person for any trial scheduled for the autumn, if the case had not been settled out of court in the preceding months.

“For the trial itself, it’s much, much more likely that he’ll go,” Mr Simeone said.

