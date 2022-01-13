According to a leading lawyer, a judge will order Prince Andrew to appear in New York court to answer sexual assault allegations.

According to a leading lawyer, a judge will order Prince Andrew to appear in court in New York to answer sexual assault allegations.

With 30 years of trial experience, a sex abuse attorney says he’s never seen a defendant granted permission to appear via video.

If Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against Prince Andrew goes forward this autumn, a prominent US lawyer who has represented many victims of sexual abuse says it’s “highly likely” that the judge will order the Duke to appear in person.

According to Tom Simeone, managing partner of law firm Simeone and Miller, the Queen’s third child is also likely to be ordered to appear in person during depositions with Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies.

Mr Simeone stated that the Duke’s only reason for not being able to attend both the depositions and the court trial in person would be any future Covid travel restrictions.

“In Prince Andrew’s case, the plaintiff’s lawyer will almost certainly want to conduct the depositions in New York.”

This is the general rule.

It will be up to Prince Andrew and his lawyers to file a motion with the court or seek permission to do it via video.

“Normally, this type of argument would result in some sort of hardship.”

There is, however, no evidence of financial difficulty.

Prince Andrew travels a lot, so this isn’t out of the ordinary for him.

They could argue about one wildcard, which is Covid.”

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies is likely to challenge any attempt by the Duke’s legal team to have Prince Andrew interviewed via video link or submit written answers.

Mr. Boies is expected to ask the judge to hold any depositions of Prince Andrew in his Manhattan offices, which could last several days.

“His lawyer could also argue that the inconvenience is a factor.”

‘The press will be all over us,’ you know.

He should do it on video because it’d be a big circus.”

Mr Simeone, on the other hand, predicted that the depositions would be held in New York, and that Judge Kaplan would “almost certainly” demand that the Duke appear in person for any trial scheduled for the autumn, if the case had not been settled out of court in the preceding months.

“For the trial itself, it’s much, much more likely he’ll go,” Mr Simeone said.

