According to a local caseworker, asylum centers and Border Force personnel are ‘overwhelmed’ by newcomers.

Arrivals have ‘overwhelmed’ asylum centers and Border Force personnel, according to a local caseworker.

‘The people who are arriving and those who are working do not deserve this.’

A local caseworker told me that asylum centres in Kent are “overburdened,” with officials placing people who have crossed the English Channel to reach the UK in hotels “on the cheaper end of the market.”

According to Bridget Chapman of the Kent Refugee Action Network, which supports unaccompanied children, Border Force staff are struggling to cope with the arrival of dozens of people fleeing their home country for safety in the UK.

Despite the fact that 27 people died when a boat capsized off the coast of Calais on Wednesday, people are continuing to make the dangerous journey across the Channel.

On board an RNLI lifeboat near Dover on Thursday, a group of people wearing life jackets and blankets were seen.

“I’m hearing that [asylum]centers are overburdened, and people are being placed in hotels,” Ms Chapman said.

“The Border Force personnel are overworked.

I understand how difficult it must be when [so many]people show up.

The people who are coming don’t deserve it, and neither do the people who are working.”

Ms Chapman claimed that the processing centers, where people are taken after arriving at the shore, were unfit for purpose, with some made of metal containers and others having fixed seating and limited washing facilities.

“I’m very concerned that traumatized individuals are being kept in inhumane conditions.”

It’s a complete embarrassment.

“We’re capable of much more.”

The Home Office assists adults who arrive in the UK, while Kent County Council looks after children who travel alone to the UK.

Kent County Council was caring for 1,434 asylum-seeking young people as of November 23, with 363 of them under the age of 18.

The council, according to what I’ve heard, is nearly at capacity but managing.

The pressure on local governments is set to ease after the Home Office announced that under the National Transfer Scheme (NTS), it will be mandatory for councils across the country to care for unaccompanied asylum seekers.

“It has always been our belief that a mandatory NTS is the only fair way to ensure a sustainable national solution to,” said Kent County Council leader Roger Gough and Sue Chandler, cabinet member for integrated children’s services.

