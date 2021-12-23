According to Nervtag scientist, the threat of Omicron has been downgraded from a hurricane to a severe storm.

Professor Andrew Hayward warns that more research is needed to see how the variant affects older people, and that ‘we aren’t out of the woods yet.’

According to a leading infectious diseases expert, the threat posed by Omicron can be reduced “from a hurricane to a severe storm” as a result of new research suggesting the variant is milder.

“We can reasonably say, amongst mainly young adults who normally have mild disease anyway, that the severity is reduced compared to Delta,” Professor Andrew Hayward said, citing three new studies on Omicron from the UK and South Africa.

However, while it was possible to conclude that older people would be less affected, definitive evidence was lacking because the variant was currently prevalent in younger age groups.

Prof Hayward, director of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Healthcare and a member of the government’s emerging virus committee Nervtag, told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think what we can’t necessarily extrapolate to is what level of reduction in severity we might see in elderly people, and we also know that the risk of severe disease in elderly people has always been massively high throughout the pandemic.”

“I believe we simply haven’t seen enough data in the elderly to know.”

“It’s undeniably good news, but I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet – I believe we can downgrade this from a hurricane to a severe storm.”

Omicron has a 25 to 30% lower risk of being admitted to hospital and a 40% lower risk of needing to be admitted to hospital overnight, according to a study conducted by Imperial College London.

Separate research from the University of Edinburgh found that the likelihood of needing hospital care was reduced by two-thirds, though the sample size was much smaller.

A third study in South Africa found that the risk was reduced by as much as 70% to 80%, but experts cautioned against drawing parallels with the UK epidemic due to differences in population and season.

Prof Hayward believes that any further covid restrictions imposed in England after Christmas will not be as severe as those imposed in the past.

