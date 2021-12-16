According to a new report, the COP26 summit in Glasgow had “little impact” on the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland.

According to a new report, the COP26 summit in Glasgow had “few effects” on the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland.

Public Health Scotland’s new report also concludes that “no evidence of any connection” exists between Omicron cases and the climate summit.

Following the event, PHS established enhanced surveillance systems and gathered data to see if COP26 had any impact on COVID-19 epidemiologic trends in Scotland.

They estimate that around 2 out of every 1000 people officially affiliated with COP26 tested positive for covid during the summit, compared to a Scottish population survey that estimated that between 11 and 12 out of every 1000 people were infected with covid between November 6 and 13.

While the 7-day infection rate in Scotland began to rise during the summit, the rise was primarily due to an increase in cases among children aged 5 to 11.

Case rates in the adult population aged 20 to 49 years old rose in the final week of COP26, but then stabilized and began to decline in the two weeks following the conference, just like the rates in the younger age groups.

The 7-day incidence rate of diagnosed infection in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde remained the lowest of the mainland Scottish NHS Boards throughout the summit, and while rates in most NHS Boards increased during the summit, they stabilized at the end and decreased in the two weeks after COP26.

Given that infection rates fell in the two weeks following the summit’s conclusion, the report concluded that COP26 had “little impact” on COVID-19 epidemiology in Scotland.

PHS has concluded that there is “no evidence of any connection” between Omicron cases and COP26 based on data obtained from enhanced and routine COVID-19 surveillance.

