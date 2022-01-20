According to a new study, air pollution is preventing insects from pollinating plants and flowers.

According to a new study, air pollution is preventing insects from pollinating crops and flowers.

According to a new study, this is harmful to the environment and expensive for agriculture.

According to a new study, traffic fumes, CO2 emissions, and other common forms of air pollution are limiting insects’ ability to pollinate by preventing them from smelling the crops and wildflowers that rely on them.

When common ground-level air pollutants, such as diesel exhaust pollutants and ozone, were present, scientists discovered that there were up to 70% fewer pollinators, up to 90% fewer flower visits, and an overall pollination reduction of up to 31% in test plants.

“We knew from previous lab studies that diesel exhaust can have negative effects on insect pollinators,” said Robbie Girling of the University of Reading. “However, the impacts we found in the field were much more dramatic than we had expected.”

“The findings are concerning because these pollutants are commonly found in the air that many of us breathe every day,” James Ryalls, also of Reading University, added.

We already know that these pollutants are harmful to our health, and the significant decreases in pollinator numbers and activity indicate that there are also clear consequences for the natural ecosystems on which we rely.”

Because insect pollination is worth hundreds of billions of pounds to farmers every year, the findings could have far-reaching implications for agriculture and the natural world.

Around 8% of global agricultural food production is supported by it, and 70% of all crop species rely on it, including apples, strawberries, and cocoa.

The research, which was published in the journal Environmental Pollution, is the first to show that common air pollutants have a negative impact on pollination in the natural environment.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology were also involved.

Air pollution is stopping insects doing their job of pollinating crops and flowers, study finds