According to a new study, coronavirus can survive for months in almost every organ system, paving the way for a better understanding of COVID-19’s long-term effects.

According to a new study, coronavirus can survive for months in almost all organ systems, paving the way for a better understanding of COVID-19’s long-term effects.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has long been known to linger in respiratory tracts for weeks after infection.

However, according to new research, the coronavirus can quickly spread throughout the body and remain in other organs for up to eight months, shedding light on so-called long COVID-19 infections.

According to Forbes, scientists from the US National Institutes of Health found the SARS-CoV-2 virus “present in autopsies in multiple sites across the body for up to 230 days after patients first reported symptoms” in a paper released Saturday (the paper has not yet been peer-reviewed).

The report, according to The Detroit News, is “the most comprehensive analysis to date of the virus’s distribution and persistence in the body and brain.”

“Understanding the mechanisms by which the virus persists, as well as the body’s response to any viral reservoir,” the study’s authors said, “promises to help improve care for those afflicted.”

Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Clinical Epidemiology Center, was quoted in the Detroit News.

“This paper sheds some light, and may help explain why long COVID can occur even in people who had mild or asymptomatic acute disease,” said a spokesperson for the St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri.

According to the news outlet, the findings are mostly based on data gathered from fatal COVID-19 cases, rather than patients with long COVID-19, referred to as “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2.”

The findings of the study have been questioned.

However, according to the Detroit News, the coronavirus’s proclivity for infecting cells outside the airways and lungs is debatable, with multiple studies “providing evidence for and against” the possibility.

The study is currently being reviewed for publication in the journal “Nature,” according to the Detroit News.

