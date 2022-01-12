According to a new study, Glasgow is the’most desirable place to live in the United Kingdom.’

According to search data compiled by AddLiving, a London-based real estate rental agency, Glasgow came in first out of 44 cities, with three of the top five most desirable locations also being in Scotland.

They used Google to search for “flats to rent” and matched the results to any UK location mentioned, then sorted the results by volume to find the places in the UK where people want to live the most.

Over 9,500 searches for “flats to rent in Glasgow” were discovered, compared to 7,000 searches for “flats to rent in Edinburgh” in second place.

With 5,500 searches each, Liverpool and London tied for third place, with Dundee rounding out the top five.

“The last two years have caused a lot of disruptions, particularly within the renting and job markets,” said Olly Roberts, a graduate surveyor from AddLiving.

Many residents have noticed significant changes in their lifestyles, with many wishing to relocate in search of a new job or to improve their mental health.

“With over 9,000 searches for flats to rent in Glasgow, it’s clear that it’s the most popular place in the UK to move to.”

Scotland’s high ranking in these rankings comes as no surprise.”

