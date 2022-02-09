According to a new study, Maryland prison officers were cheated out of millions of dollars in overtime pay.

A US Department of Labor investigation found that the state of Maryland underpaid correctional officers and other staff at the Jessup Correctional Institution by nearly half a million dollars over a two-year period.

According to the report, state employees were only paid until the end of their scheduled shifts, not when they actually clocked out.

According to The Baltimore Sun, this effectively rounded off overtime for employees who were frequently required to stay late to deal with institutional issues or wait for other staffers to relieve them.

The investigation lasted from November 2018 to November 2020.

Last month, the labor department mailed notices to correctional officers informing them that the state had underpaid them in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

The investigation determined that Maryland owes past and present Jessup Correctional Institution correctional officers (dollar)468,238.87, according to Joanna Hawkins, a spokeswoman for the Labor Department’s Philadelphia regional office.

Management improperly required employees to get a supervisor’s signature on an overtime form when they were held over after the ends of their shifts to cover for late shift changes, according to Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Division of Corrections.

The timekeeping issues, according to union officials, date back to before November 2018, but unpaid wages can only be recovered for two years under federal labor law.

They also claimed that the problems with timekeeping were common in other Maryland prisons.

Last week, Vernarelli said the wage issues were “limited to just one facility,” but on Monday, he said the agency had received additional complaints at other locations and was “continuing to review timekeeping practices throughout its correctional facilities.”

According to a state government guide, Jessup Correctional is a maximum-security facility that is transitioning to medium-security.

It has a capacity of 1,800 inmates.

