According to a new study, microplastics get stuck in rivers for decades, putting wildlife at risk.

Rivers could be clogged with microplastic particles that take seven years to reach the ocean, increasing the risk of them re-entering the food chain.

According to new research, microplastic particles may have been clogging rivers for far longer than previously thought, with plastic particles taking decades to reach the ocean.

Swirling river waters can trap tiny plastic particles in riverbed sediment, according to the study, which included scientists from the University of Birmingham.

It can take seven years for plastic particles to travel a kilometer closer to the ocean when this happens.

The findings indicate that rivers are far more susceptible to plastic pollution than previously thought.

MPs earlier this week warned that every English river is polluted, with a “chemical cocktail” of sewage, slurry, and microplastic putting human health and the environment at risk.

Farmers and water companies are to blame for the majority of the pollution, but car tyres shedding tiny particles are also a major source of plastic pollution in rivers, according to the MPs.

Scientists have warned that the longer plastic particles are trapped in river sediment, the more likely this pollution will re-enter the food chain.

“Lightweight microplastics accumulate significantly in riverbed sediments, where they can remain trapped for many years,” said Stefan Krause, a University of Birmingham professor of ecohydrology and biogeochemistry.

“Because of their slow downstream movement, aquatic species are more likely to ingest microplastics and spread them through the food web, potentially causing harm to the environment and public health.”

Microplastics are getting stuck in rivers for decades putting wildlife at risk, study suggests