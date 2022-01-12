According to a New York court, Prince Andrew was aware that his sex-abuse accuser was being trafficked.

According to a New York court, Prince Andrew ‘knew his sex-abuse accuser had been trafficked.’

According to newly released court documents, Prince Andrew knew his sex-abuse accuser had been trafficked to him.

Last week, a hearing was held in New York on the Duke’s motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s civil case.

“She contends that Prince Andrew was aware that she was being trafficked,” the royal’s lawyer Andrew Brettler tells the judge in a transcript.

“She claims she was trafficked to a variety of different categories of people, including royalty, academia, and businessmen,” he continued.

“Those people would be working for the same company.

“It’s not as if she’s alleging a covert trafficking scheme.”

Ms Giuffre, now 38, allegedly signed a legal agreement in 2009 agreeing not to pursue claims against paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplices.

The Duke of York, who is 62 years old, denies all accusations leveled against him.

Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that he would make a decision on the motion “soon.”