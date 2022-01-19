According to a New York lawyer, Prince Andrew should ‘default’ on the Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case to avoid going to trial.

According to a New York lawyer, Prince Andrew should ‘default’ on the sexual assault case against Virginia Giuffre in order to avoid going to trial.

One of New York’s most seasoned trial lawyers believes the Duke should ‘default’ in a New York court to force Virginia Giuffre to pursue her case in the United Kingdom system.

If he were Prince Andrew’s lawyer, he would recommend that the Duke ‘defaults’ in the sexual assault civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre in order to force her to take action in an English court.

Randy Zelin, a top trial lawyer in New York who has represented clients in both civil and criminal trials for more than 30 years, believes Prince Andrew may prefer to avoid the risks of a court trial by simply refusing to cooperate with the New York court, resulting in Judge Lewis Kaplan ruling in Ms Giuffre’s favor “by default.”

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked to the prince by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s, and she accuses him of three sexual assaults.

The allegations have been repeatedly refuted by Prince Andrew.

Last week, Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected an attempt by Prince Andrew’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the Duke was protected from litigation under a 2009 settlement agreement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein.

“If I’m Prince Andrew, I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why am I going to continue to play on a foreign pitch? I’m not getting a fair shake,'” Mr Zelin said.

So why am I going to spend money to keep getting all this bad press that will only get worse every time I open my mouth?’

“He could simply say his goodbyes to the United States and wait for Ms. Giuffre’s verdict.”

It won’t be based on merits.

It would be turned on by default.

Prince Andrew could claim he’s doing it to protect his family and believes he won’t get a fair trial in the United States.”

Mr Zelin claims that if Ms Giuffre wins her case, she will have to file a lawsuit in the United Kingdom to compel the Duke to pay any damages awarded by Judge Kaplan.

“She’d have to essentially start all over again.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Prince Andrew should ‘default’ on Virginia Giuffre sexual assault case to avoid trial, New York lawyer claims