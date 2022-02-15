According to a non-governmental organization, only 34% of children in India reach cancer centers.

According to a non-governmental organization, only 34% of children in India reach cancer treatment centers.

Around 20% of all cases of childhood cancer in the world are found in India.

Every year, an estimated 400,000 children and adolescents aged 0 to 19 years develop cancer around the world, with India accounting for over 76,000 cases.

According to the World Health Organization, childhood cancer is a leading cause of death, and the likelihood of a child surviving a diagnosis varies by country: in high-income countries, more than 80% of children with cancer are cured, compared to 30% in lower-middle-income economies.

Delays in diagnosis, inability to obtain an accurate diagnosis, inaccessible therapy, abandonment of treatment, and death from side effects are all factors that contribute to lower survival rates.

Poonam Bagai, the chairwoman of India’s CanKids, told Anadolu Agency that there is a need for better access to cancer centers on International Childhood Cancer Day, which was observed on Tuesday.

“Right now, the most important thing is to recognize that there are barriers to care, and if we don’t address all of the barriers, we won’t be able to close the gap,” Bagai said.

“Sometimes parents believe their child is ill and seek medical help,” she said.

However, the diagnosis is delayed, and they are unsure where to turn.

“Even the doctor is stumped as to where the child should be referred for treatment.”

We need to educate our health care providers at all levels, not just the general public.”

According to a CanKids study of Indian childhood cancer patients, the total time interval between the onset of symptoms and the start of treatment is 56 days.

According to the study, the most significant delay occurs during the diagnostic interval, which takes an average of 37 days to reach a specialist hospital and receive a diagnosis.

“We have to work to reduce the inequity in the survival rate, which is close to 20% in India,” Bagai said.

