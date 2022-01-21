According to a nuclear-test monitor, the Tonga volcano dwarfed the largest nuclear explosions ever recorded.

According to a nuclear-test monitor, the Tonga volcano dwarfed the largest nuclear blasts ever recorded.

Despite the fact that it wasn’t nuclear, a global watchdog group says the explosive volcanic eruption in Tonga on Saturday dwarfed “the largest nuclear detonations ever conducted.”

According to NPR, a geophysicist with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization in Vienna, Austria, Ronan Le Bras, said the blast’s shock wave was so powerful that it was detected as far away as Antarctica.

According to NPR, the organization, which has been in operation for more than 20 years, is in charge of a global network of 53 remote monitoring stations.

As the explosion traveled through the atmosphere, every one of those detectors around the world picked up the low-frequency boom.

It was “the loudest event detected by the network,” according to Le Bras.

“Every single station picked it up,” NPR quoted Le Bras as saying.

We’ve never seen anything like it.”

“It was not nuclear in any way,” Le Bras explained, adding that “radioactive fallout, the telltale sign of a true nuclear explosion, was not detected at any station,” according to NPR.

According to reports, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), which was established in 1996, monitors nuclear weapons tests anywhere on Earth and has established an extensive network to look for signs of a nuclear explosion.

The network had previously detected North Korean underground nuclear tests as well as radioactive fallout from the Fukushima nuclear disaster, according to the report.

Even now, days after the January,

The network, according to Le Bras, can continue to detect the faint echo of the shock wave as it circles Earth’s atmosphere over and over.

LeBras declined to predict the size of Tonga’s volcanic eruption, citing CTBTO rules that prohibit estimating the size of nuclear detonations.

Margaret Campbell-Brown, a physicist at the University of Western Ontario in Canada who studies meteors as they enter the atmosphere with infrared, told NPR that it was “at least as large as the 50-megaton Soviet test in 1961.”

According to NPR, “a very rough back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that the energy was around 50 megatons.”

