According to a poll, Liz Truss is the most likely candidate to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister if he is ousted.

Liz Truss is the most likely candidate to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, according to a poll.

A poll of Tory members found that Liz Truss is the frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he is forced to resign.

In the closely watched ConservativeHome leadership rankings, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has stormed ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Ms Truss received 23% of the vote, up from 12% in August, and Mr Sunak received 20%, down from 31%.

It comes after a tumultuous few months for the Chancellor, who has seen his popularity plummet as a result of tax increases.

Ms Truss has seen her star rise — she was promoted in September’s reshuffle — while wooing Tory supporters with talk of her love of low taxes.

She recently did a Margaret Thatcher impersonation by boarding a tank to warn Russia against invasion plans.

Following a series of sleaze scandals, some Tory MPs have lost faith in Boris, while others are giving him one last chance, according to The Sun.