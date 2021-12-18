According to a poll, Silent Night is the most popular Christmas song in the United Kingdom.

According to a poll, the most magical Christmas carol is SILENT NIGHT.

The Austrian teacher Franz Xaver Gruber’s festive song, composed in 1818, received a quarter of the vote.

81 percent of people still enjoy singing carols, according to research.

“It’s no surprise many of us can’t resist singing our hearts out,” Perspectus Global, which conducted the survey, said.

“It’s the season to be jolly, and Christmas wouldn’t be complete without our favorite carols,” said David Arnold of Perspectus Global, which conducted the study.

“According to our research, traditional Christmas songs such as Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful are still popular in the United Kingdom.”

“It’s no surprise that during the Christmas season, so many of us can’t stop ourselves from belting out a few festive tunes.”

