According to a poll, state schools have more teachers on Covid than private schools.

At least one in ten staff members was off with Covid in the most deprived state schools, which were about three times more likely than private schools.

According to research conducted by Teacher Tapp on behalf of the Sutton Trust, state school teachers were nearly twice as likely as private school teachers to report that one in ten or more of their colleagues were absent due to Covid last week (20% vs. 12%).

Staff absences were worse in the poorest schools, with 29% of teachers reporting that one out of every ten staff members was absent.

Private schools may be seeing fewer absences because they “often have smaller class sizes, which is likely to reduce the risk of transmission to other pupils and staff,” according to Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders.

“State schools serving the most disadvantaged communities tend to be located in urban areas, where infection rates are frequently higher,” he added.

Other possible explanations include some private schools having access to their own testing, which aids in the reduction of infections, and the age profile of teachers, with schools in more deprived areas having more teachers in younger age groups, who have higher infection levels.

According to the survey, 8% of teachers said that their staff was unable to come in because they did not have access to a lateral flow or PCR test.

A quarter of state school teachers have prepared materials for online learning in the last week as a result of the Covid outage.

However, 26% of teachers said that more than 10% of their isolating students still do not have access to remote learning devices.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that poorer pupils are not further disadvantaged as a result of this disruption,” said Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chair of the Sutton Trust.

“As more students return to remote learning, all students must have access to the resources they require to learn from home.”

“The government’s most important task is to strengthen existing institutions.”

