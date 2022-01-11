According to a prosecutor, a motocross mentor arrested on child rape charges could have victims in ten states, including Pennsylvania.

According to Hamilton County (Tennessee) District Attorney Neal Pinkston, Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged in December with child rape, aggravated kidnapping, and other related counts.

Since all agencies believe there could be more victims in Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, local law enforcement is investigating the case with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations.