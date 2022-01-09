According to a report, the Swiss army has banned the use of WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram for military purposes.

The Swiss army has banned the use of WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram for military purposes, according to a report.

The Swiss military has chosen the’more secure’ Threema messaging service, which is not covered by the US Cloud Act.

GENEVA (UN)

According to Swiss media, the Swiss armed forces have banned the use of WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram messaging services for military purposes.

The army wants to secure internal communications by prohibiting the use of the three apps for military purposes.

It has been doing so since January.

In Switzerland, the Tages Anzeiger and other newspapers affiliated with its holding company Tamedia reported.

The Swiss military has chosen the “more secure” Swiss messaging provider Threema for these purposes, according to the Tages Anzeiger.

“Because the company is based in Switzerland, it is not subject to the Cloud Act like American companies,” army spokesman Daniel Reist said, according to the daily.

US authorities have access to data from American companies under this law, even if it is not stored in the US.

Threema can be used anonymously, and no personal information is required.

The military should use Threema for business communication at the “internal” level and up to the “confidential” level in some formations, according to the report.

Other military communication systems, such as radios and tap-proof data lines, will continue to function normally, according to the army spokesman.

WhatsApp, which is owned by the American company Meta (formerly Facebook), is the most popular messaging app in Switzerland.

According to surveys cited by Swiss media, it is the preferred application for more than 80% of the country’s 16-64 year-olds.

Every male Swiss citizen is required to serve in the military or in alternative civilian service, so the Swiss military plays an important role.