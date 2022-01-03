According to a retired officer, a cyber attack caused “significant” damage to the UK’s Defence Academy.

According to a retired officer, the UK’s Defence Academy was subjected to a cyber attack that caused’significant’ damage.

Criminals or a hostile foreign state like Russia or China, according to Air Marshal Edward Stringer, could be to blame.

According to a retired high-ranking officer, a cyber attack on the UK’s Defence Academy last year caused “significant” damage that is still being repaired months later.

“It could be any of those things, or it could just be someone looking for a vulnerability for a ransomware attack from a genuine criminal organization,” he told Sky News.

Following the attack, the Defence Academy was forced to rebuild its network, which serves thousands of military personnel, diplomats, and civil servants each year from its Shrivenham campus.

This project is still ongoing, according to AM Stringer, and it has resulted in “costs to…operational output.”

“What our staff could have been doing instead of repairing this damage had opportunity costs,” he said.

“And what could we do with the money we’ve had to bring forward to rebuild the network? There aren’t any bodies in the streets, but there’s still damage.”

He described the consequences as “significant” but “manageable,” adding, “But only because your people work incredibly hard to keep things running and find back-up methodologies.”

According to Sky News, no sensitive data was stored on the network of the Defence Academy.

According to AM Stringer, hackers may have used the academy as a “backdoor” to other Ministry of Defence systems, but there were no breaches beyond the school.

Contractors for Serco, an outsourcing firm, discovered “unusual activity” on the network, which led to the discovery of the attack.

There were “external agents on our network who looked like they were there for what looked pretty quickly like nefarious reasons,” according to the retired director general of the academy.

“In March 2021, we were made aware of an incident affecting the Defence Academy IT infrastructure,” a Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

We acted quickly, and the wider Ministry of Defence IT network was unaffected.

The Defence Academy’s classes have continued.”

