According to a scientist, EU leaders ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ of people by banning the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to a scientist, EU officials ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ of people by banning the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A scientist claims that EMMANUEL Macron and Brussels bosses “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by rejecting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Professor Sir John Bell, who was involved in the development of the vaccine, had hoped that it would be used all over the world.

However, hasty remarks from the French president and EU leaders, who repeatedly downplayed the issue, are said to have resulted in widespread vaccine apathy.

And a furious Sir John, 69, claims that this sparked anti-vaxxers, who then unleashed another wave of Covid across Europe.

“I believe that bad behavior by scientists and politicians has killed hundreds of thousands of people — and that is something they cannot be proud of,” he said.

“They have tarnished the vaccine’s image in a way that has reverberated around the world.”

The critical comments, according to the Oxford University professor and former Government adviser, have eroded global trust in the vaccine, preventing the non-profit vaccine from reaching those who needed it.

“It doesn’t work as expected,” Mr Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said of the vaccine, which they called “quasi-ineffective” for older people.

In a post-Brexit squabble, other leaders accused the UK of hastening its approval.

The European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine for adults of all ages just hours later, and Germany and France later reversed their decisions to give it to the elderly.

It was distributed for free to 170 countries, saving countless lives.

Approximately three out of every four vaccines were given to low- and middle-income countries.

However, in France, large batches of the vaccine had to be thrown away due to a lack of use.

It was falsely assumed that the vaccine could cause blood clots or that the developers had scrimped on quality.

Nearly half of adults in the UK have received two doses of the home-grown AZ vaccine, but it is still not approved in the United States.