Prince Andrew is “guilty by association,” according to a security expert, and requires immediate attention.

Following Prince Andrew’s pal Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction, a ROYAL protection expert has warned that the prince’s security should be reviewed right away.

According to Dai Davies, former head of protection for the Queen and Royal Family, the verdict could cause people to become fixated on the duke.

He claimed that the arrest of an armed intruder at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day raised security concerns about the royals.

“Prince Andrew has not been found guilty of anything,” he explained, “but the Maxwell verdict is a game-changer.”

“That’s because he’s now been linked to two convicted child molesters, her and Jeffrey Epstein.”

“This opens the floodgates for criticism of him, which means that more people will become fixated on him, increasing the threat.”

After allegedly being stopped with a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, was arrested and sectioned.

Last month, a woman was arrested after rushing up to the duke’s car.