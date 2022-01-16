According to a source, Prince Andrew is not “victim blaming” in his request for Virginia Giuffre’s mental health records.

The request for Virginia Giuffre’s mental health records is not “victim blaming,” according to a source.

Ms Giuffre has accused the Duke of sexual abuse, and the Duke’s legal team claims she brought up the issue of mental health, and that it is legitimate to challenge her.

A source close to Prince Andrew has rebutted claims that his legal team is “victim blaming” Virginia Giuffre ahead of a civil trial to hear her sexual assault allegations against him.

Legal experts have accused the Duke of “victim blaming” after his lawyers demanded Ms Giuffre’s mental health records and notes from counselling sessions.

According to court documents, David Brettler, Prince Andrew’s lawyer, has requested interviews with psychologist Dr. Judith Lightfoot and Ms Giuffre’s husband Robert.

The prince, who was stripped of his honorary military ranks and patronages by the Queen last week, is accused of sexually assaulting Ms Giuffre on three occasions.

He has also agreed not to use the title of His Royal Highness and will not perform any royal duties in the future.

When Guiffre was 17, she claims the Duke abused her in London, New York, and on the private Caribbean island of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

All of the claims have been consistently refuted by Prince Andrew.

In response to accusations of “victim blaming,” a source close to the Duke told me that it was Ms Giuffre who brought up the subject of her mental health, and that challenging such evidence is standard procedure.

“Ms Giuffre jeopardized her mental health by suing for emotional distress damages,” the source said.

“The Duke’s legal team has every right to investigate her claims, determine her damages, if any, and determine whether or not she told her therapist anything.”

Any attempts to discredit Ms Giuffre, according to Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom, will backfire on Prince Andrew.

“I don’t think people want to see her attacked, want to see her credibility undermined,” Lisa Bloom, who represents eight victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, told i in an interview.

“That’s a risky public relations stunt.”

Prior to representing some of Epstein’s victims, Ms Bloom worked as an adviser to Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in March 2020 during a trial.

