According to a Spanish author, Britons are enamored with sentimentality and nostalgia for the “merry England” of the past.

MADRID – According to a new book by a Spanish author, the British love for sentimentality extends from greeting cards to sending thank-you notes after dinner, and reveals a deep attachment to the past.

Unlike some of their European neighbors, Britons take pride in their long history’s triumphs, looking back with misty eyes on the “merry England” of the past.

An English Air is a collection of essays by Ignacio Peyró, the coordinator of the Instituto Cervantes in the United Kingdom, which promotes Spanish culture internationally.

Peyró muses on some quarters’ adoration for Winston Churchill – exemplified by Boris Johnson – while writing with affection for the country where he has spent the past four years.

The anglophile also looks at the “wounds of Euroscepticism” and the joys of learning croquet, a classic English sport.

“It was a game where I discovered you could drink wine while playing.”

“It was a lot of fun,” he said.

And, despite the fact that the country is facing a reckoning over its colonial past, he believes the English are not afraid to reminisce.

“Britain has a great history in which you have won two world wars, so it is not surprising that Britons want to enjoy it,” he explained.

Peyró noted that time is taken to remember not only the well-known, but also the lesser-known, which he sees as a symbol of national sentimentality.

“In continental Europe, memorial park benches are unheard of.

“Then there are blue plaques commemorating all kinds of famous people all over the place,” he explained.

Spaniards are unfamiliar with greeting cards, which are a staple of British culture.

“Sending gift cards is a symbol of British sentimentality,” he said, “but you would starve if you tried to open a shop like this in Spain.”

The book claims that Britons are bound by a strict social code that dictates how they dress and behave if they work in the City, attend church, or belong to a club.

Despite this, society tolerates a few oddballs.

