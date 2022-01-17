According to a study, 70,000 Glasgow residents try to avoid having a swally in January.

According to a study, 70,000 Glasgow residents try to avoid getting a swally in January.

Glasgow has been named the UK’s fifth ‘driest’ city, with an estimated 71,686 Glaswegians attempting to abstain from alcohol until February.

According to a new study, over 70,000 Glaswegians are planning to participate in Dry January this month.

The research, conducted by kitchen experts Maxima Kitchen Equipment, looked at which UK cities will be the ‘driest’ this January, as well as how much money the average household will save by not buying alcohol for the month.

Glasgow has been named the UK’s fifth ‘driest’ city, with an estimated 71,686 Glaswegians – or about one in every eight – attempting to abstain from alcohol until February.

Based on the average cost of a bottle of wine from a supermarket here and the average price of a beer, that equates to a total savings of £3,404,349 for those participating in Dry January in Glasgow.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“Lots of people spend months looking forward to Christmas, and the chance to indulge a little more than usual, in both food and drink, is a key part of the excitement,” said a spokesperson for Maxima Kitchen Equipment.

“However, it’s becoming increasingly popular in January to try and start the year with a health-conscious mindset, whether that means going dry for the month or just drinking a little less than usual.”

As one might expect, London will be the driest city in the world this January, with 1,072,154 people pledging to abstain from alcohol for the entire month.