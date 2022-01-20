According to a study, after just 17 months, Brits become bored with their daily routine.

The’same old’ daily routine bores Brits after just 17 months, according to a study.

The amount and type of exercise Brits do are the most common changes to their routine, with one in ten switching up their workout routine on a weekly basis.

Hair will be changed every 14 months, cars will be changed every seven years, and jobs will be changed every eight years.

After 17 months, a study of 2,000 adults found that they are generally tired of the same daily routine.

However, after a month of the “same old, same old,” one in ten people will become bored.

It was also discovered that 12 percent of people like to change up their workout routine every week, while 12 percent like to change up their diet every 12 months.

And, unless they’re committed to a long-term relationship, Brits will look for a new partner every eight years, similar to how they do with their jobs.

Adults prefer to stick with what they know, according to the Snap Fitness study, and don’t look to move until they’ve lived in the same place for a decade.

“New Year is the traditional time for people to make changes and resolutions in their lives,” said Jo Hemmings, a behavioural psychologist and member of the British Psychological Society.

“However, it’s clear from this research – and fully supported by how we actually live our lives – that being bound by an annual re-set is both restrictive and unnecessary.”

“Resetting our lifestyle habits as and when we feel the urge or need to do so is much healthier for our mental wellbeing.

“Whether we’re changing our exercise routine, diet, or job, car, or hairstyle, the research shows that this is a dynamic, ongoing process influenced by friends, family, and media – whether social or print.”

“Responding to these catalysts for change as they arise, rather than waiting for a “prescribed date” like January 1, is a much more positive approach to our lifestyle.”

People believe the best time to make a change is in January, according to the study.

Although 13% of respondents said April, with its opportunity for a thorough spring cleaning, is also a popular time for a pattern shift.

Twelve percent of those who exercise will change their fitness goals on a monthly basis in order to maintain their athletic abilities.

