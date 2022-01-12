According to a study, Brits waste 26 DAYS each year by flipping between channels and waiting for tea to brew.

According to a study, Brits waste 26 DAYS each year by watching TV and waiting for tea to brew.

BRITS waste an average of 26 days per year waiting for a cup of tea to brew, with one of the worst culprits being waiting for a cup of tea to brew.

Every day, the average adult spends an hour and 43 minutes waiting, equating to twelve hours per week or more than 624 hours per year.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, being put on hold is the most time-consuming experience, and waiting in line wastes nearly half of their time.

Waiting in traffic is another time waster, with 44% of people believing it wastes valuable seconds.

More than half of those polled believed they could be more productive with their time but were too tired after work.

Scrolling through social media takes up 21% of people’s time, while waiting for the kettle to boil takes up 15%.

However, 59% have attempted to make a change and want to reduce the amount of time they waste being unproductive.

And 23% of those polled by Duolingo have learned a new skill in order to better manage their time.

“If you don’t plan and prioritize your time, you’re more likely to waste it,” says Clare Evans, a time management coach and author of “Time Management for Dummies.”

“When we’re reacting to something out of our control, like waiting in line or waiting for the kettle to boil, we usually allow things to drain our time.”

“Try to think of waiting time as an opportunity to check email, make a phone call, or even read a book or complete a Duolingo lesson.”

The study also discovered that the average adult has nothing to do three times a day, with a lack of motivation being the most common reason for being unproductive for 47% of people.

Others find it too easy to waste time on their phones or watching TV instead (38%) while 22% are unsure how they want to spend their time more effectively.

70% of those polled believe that learning new skills is important for keeping life exciting, with one in every four people prioritizing personal growth, dreams, and ambition in 2022.

This was even higher than traveling, and only slightly lower than eating better and spending more time with friends and family.

“People think you need to plan and schedule learning way in advance, but in reality, just using a few minutes each day is enough,” Colin Watkins, UK country manager for Duolingo, added.

