According to a study, Devon is the true birthplace of cream tea.

According to research, Devon is the birthplace of cream tea.

According to an analysis of online reviews, Devon, not Cornwall, is the true home of the cream tea.

The findings will reignite a decades-long rivalry between the two counties.

Devon, it turns out, has 450 top-rated West Country attractions, narrowly beating Cornwall’s 441.

Cofton Holidays conducted a study that looked at all TripAdvisor reviews for positive mentions of cream teas in top-rated locations.

“Cornwall is still fighting hard, but the Devonshire cream tea is unbeatable,” Cofton director Chris Jeffery said.

Last year, however, nearly two thousand more people searched for Cornish cream tea (jam on first) on Google than for Devon cream tea (cream first).