According to a study, Northerners over the age of 60 have higher rates of hearing loss than Southerners.

Hearing loss is more common in Northerners over 60 than in Southerners, according to research.

The discrepancy was linked to a ‘history of socioeconomic and health disparities,’ according to researchers, who warned that the North of England could be ‘left behind’ in its care.

Researchers from the University of Manchester used hearing data from over 8,000 people to discover that people in their 70s in the north of England had a 13.5% higher prevalence of hearing loss than their southern counterparts.

The difference could be as much as 10% for those in their 60s.

With 49.2%, the North East had the highest rate of disabling hearing loss among those aged 71 to 80, followed by Yorkshire (46%), and the North West (43%).

This dropped to 35.7 percent in the south east of England and 37.4% in London.

The North East had 24.6 percent of those aged 61 to 70, compared to 14.6 percent in London.

The figures for those aged 51 to 60 and those aged over 80 showed little difference between the regions, according to the researchers.

Until now, estimates of the prevalence of hearing loss in England were based on projected population age demographics and hearing data collected solely from Nottingham and Southampton in the 1980s.

While the authors of the study stressed that more research was needed to determine why the disparity was so large, they speculated that it could be linked to lifestyle and economic factors.

Hearing loss was found to be highest in the most deprived areas and among people in manual occupations such as industry, where they were exposed to more noise, according to a previous university study.

It was also higher in areas where alcohol abuse was more prevalent.

Professor Evangelos Konotopantelis suggested the disparity was due to a “history of socioeconomic and health disparities” – and warned that the north could be “left behind” in terms of care.

“Where people live has a big impact on their health because it shapes a lot of environmental risks and a lot of other health effects,” he said.

