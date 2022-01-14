According to a study, one in every three Belgians is dissatisfied with their lives as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 restrictions have made 1 in 3 Belgians unhappy with their lives, according to a study.

According to a survey conducted by the Belgian Public Health Institute, dissatisfaction has risen sharply as a result of new measures.

According to a new survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in three Belgians is dissatisfied with their lives in general, and a quarter of them suffers from anxiety.

“The proportion of people dissatisfied with their lives, in general, has risen sharply by the end of the year, rising from 14% at the beginning of October to 34% at the end of December 2021,” the Belgian public health institute Sciensano said in a statement on Thursday.

On Dec. 1, over 22,000 people were interviewed at Sciensano’s request.

13-23 to assess the rise in unhappiness as a result of restrictions on public life and safety measures implemented by the Belgian government during this time to combat the pandemic’s fourth wave.

According to the survey, young people aged 18 to 29 were less satisfied than the general population, with 37% of them dissatisfied with their lives.

It also revealed information about the pandemic’s impact on mental health, with 28 percent of respondents reporting loneliness, while 24 percent and 21 percent, respectively, reported anxiety and depression.