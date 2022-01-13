According to a study, school choice in England has failed to give parents a sense of control over their children’s education.

According to a new study, school choice in England has failed to give parents a sense of control over their children’s education.

Parents in England who have a variety of school options for their children are no happier than those in Scotland who have few options.

The findings come as over 500,000 families in England submit their primary school applications, which are due on January 15th.

Parents in England, where the government actively encourages choice and all parents are expected to apply to multiple schools, were compared to parents in Scotland, where the default assumption is that their children will attend their local school.

Only 39% of English students apply to their nearest secondary school as a first choice, whereas 87% of Scottish students attend their catchment school.

There is an opt-out system in Scotland that allows parents to make a “placing request” for another school if they don’t like their current one.

The study found that parents in England are no more satisfied with their level of school choice than parents on the other side of the border, based on a survey of nearly 1,000 parents on both sides of the border and interviews with 57 families.

In comparison to 75% of English parents, 76% of Scottish parents said they have enough choice.

Parents in England were also more likely to express dissatisfaction and powerlessness, with some describing school choice as an “illusion.”

Dr Aveek Bhattacharya, the chief economist of the Social Market Foundation think tank, conducted the study, which suggested several possible explanations for why English parents are not better off.

Because Scottish parents are less likely to submit an application, their children are less likely to be rejected by a school – only 3% of Scottish students are denied their first choice, compared to 17% of English students.

Because the English system is more uncertain than the Scottish system, it’s possible that the anxious wait to learn the outcome of an application has a negative impact on parental attitudes toward the system.

“These findings,” says Dr. Bhattacharya.

