According to a study, the average Brit holds SIX grudges and can keep them for up to 20 years.

A RESEARCH revealed that the majority of Britons have six grudges at any given time.

In a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they have a lingering grudge about something, such as not getting a job, being dumped, or having bad customer service experiences.

The average length of time they’ve held a grudge is eight years, but 13% have held a grudge for more than 20 years.

However, 63% said they don’t think about the impact their grudges have on people and businesses.

A fifth of those polled said their mental health had been harmed as a result of ongoing feuds.

As a result, according to a Trustpilot-commissioned study, a third of people regret holding grudges.

“Holding grudges is rarely – if ever – good for your wellbeing or that of those on the receiving end – whether that’s loved ones, colleagues, or businesses,” said consumer champion Dominic Littlewood, who has partnered with Trustpilot.

“People, especially on the internet, can be quick to comment on the spur of the moment, especially when their expectations aren’t met.

“You should absolutely inform a company if they make a mistake, but you’ll always get a better response if you remember to communicate with people in a thoughtful and constructive manner.”

“Independent platform reviews can be a great way to get feedback and show others how businesses respond to challenges.”

Four out of ten people admit to making snap decisions about people, businesses, and situations, according to the study.

When interacting online, it appears that the likelihood of developing a grudge is higher for some, as a third of people are rash when posting messages, comments, or reviews.

A quarter of people say they’re more likely to hold a grudge against a company than against a person.

As a result, more than a third said it’s easy for them to forget that businesses are run by real people.

This could be one of the reasons why one out of every ten people regrets posting negative feedback about a company, product, or service on the internet.

The study is part of Trustpilot’s Helping Hands campaign, which urges both consumers and businesses to “pause, take a moment, and encourage more constructive online conversations.”

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, also discovered that 41% of adults have changed their minds about a company after it went above and beyond to make amends.

While 66% believe it is possible to “forgive and forget,” only 36% believe it is possible to “forgive and forget.”

