According to a study, the city of Philadelphia is one of the top ten pet-friendly cities in the United States.

According to a study, Philadelphia is among the top ten pet-friendly cities in the United States.

When moving, there are many factors to consider: cost of living, transportation, security, and so on.

If you have a pet, you’ll also want to consider how pet-friendly the area you’re moving to is.

Fortunately, one city in Pennsylvania is ideal for this.

My Baggage, a delivery service platform that ships items all over the world, delved into the advantages of moving to the United States, covering everything from job opportunities across the country to visa options.

The study then focused on those who may be relocating (or simply vacationing) stateside with pets, using data from Yelp and TripAdvisor to determine which locations were the best places to bring furry companions, such as the number of veterinarians in the area combined with the cost of pet-living.

My Baggage found the following cities to be among the top ten pet-friendliest: Queens, NY at number ten; Brooklyn, NY at number nine; San Antonio, Texas at number eight; Philadelphia, Pa. at number seven; Manhattan, NY at number six; Chicago, Ill. at number five; Phoenix, Ariz. at number four; Houston, Texas at number three; New York City, NY at number two; and Los Angeles, Calif. at number one.

In fact, according to the study, LA is the world’s friendliest city for pets, coming in only second to Milan, Italy.

“Owning a pet entails a variety of responsibilities and considerations, which vary by animal,” the study continues.

“Raising a pet is no small feat, from having the time to commit to daily walks to the costs of food, vet bills, and grooming, and their needs are just as important as our own.”