According to a study, the omicron spike in New York City also affected deer.

NEW YORK (AP) — Humans weren’t the only mammals affected when COVID-19 rates in New York City spiked last December due to the emerging omicron variant.

According to a study led by Penn State University scientists, the highly infectious variant also struck the white-tailed deer population on Staten Island, the city’s most suburban borough.

Between December and January, the omicron variant was found in nasal swabs from seven of the 68 Staten Island deer tested.

After earlier variants were discovered in white-tailed deer in New York and several other states, it was already known that deer can catch COVID-19.

But, according to Suresh Kuchipudi, a professor of virology at Penn State who led the research team, the Staten Island study is the first to find evidence of the omicron variant in deer or any wild animal population.

“Like the previous variants, this opened up the possibility that omicron could and has spilled over into animals,” Kuchipudi said.

“As a result, we must continue to monitor.”

Although omicron has been found to cause COVID-19 symptoms in humans that are generally milder than previous versions of the virus, scientists are concerned that new variants may emerge that make people sicker.

According to Kuchipudi, the spread of omicron from humans to deer raises concerns that new, potentially vaccine-resistant mutations could emerge undetected in non-human hosts.

“The main concern is that if we allow the virus to spread to any animal host other than humans, the complexity of virus evolution becomes extremely difficult to assess and comprehend,” he said.

“The bigger question is whether unchecked or unmonitored SARS-CoV-2 transmission in deer and possibly other animals could lead to the emergence of completely novel variants that could potentially undermine the protection provided by current vaccines.”

One of the infected deer in the study had COVID-19 antibodies from a previous infection, indicating that deer, like humans, can have breakthrough cases.

Because of the… The Staten Island deer study has not yet been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal, but it has been published as a pre-print.

