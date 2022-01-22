According to a study, the time of day you take a COVID-19 test is important.

According to a study, the time of day you take a COVID-19 test matters.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, most of us have probably had the opportunity to take a COVID-19 test at least once.

Since the emergence of the omicron variant, at-home COVID tests have been in the spotlight, with some of the results’ accuracy being questioned.

Now, a new study from Vanderbilt University suggests that taking a COVID-19 test at different times of day may yield more accurate results.

COVID-19 test results were up to two times more likely to yield an accurate positive test result if tested during the day rather than in the evening, according to Vanderbilt University researchers.

COVID-19’s viral shedding, or when infected cells release viral particles into the mucus and blood, appears to be more active midday in sync with the body’s circadian rhythm, according to the study.

According to the researchers, because coronavirus viral loads are lower after 8 p.m., taking a COVID-19 test around that time may result in inaccurate results.

The variations in COVID-19 viral shedding throughout the day may influence how doctors test for and treat the virus.

And, based on research showing that peak shedding occurs in the afternoon, when people are more likely to interact with others or seek medical help, it could explain how the virus spreads so quickly throughout the population.

[email protected] is Katherine Rodriguez’s email address.

COVID-19 omicron variant early symptoms can mimic a cold.

In Pa, important COVID-19 measures show an improvement.