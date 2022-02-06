According to a study, the United States has a higher rate of youth mortality than its peers.

According to a study, the United States has a higher rate of youth mortality than peer countries.

— According to a report co-authored by a University of Colorado-Boulder researcher, Americans are more likely than their peers in other wealthy countries to die before reaching the age of 25, with people of color being at an even higher risk of dying young.

The report, which was published in the Population Reference Bulletin last month, found that mortality rates in the United States remained stable or worsened between 2013 and 2019, despite comparable countries improving their ability to ensure that their younger citizens grow old.

Unintentional injuries, suicides, and homicides are the leading causes of death for children and young adults in the United States.

Many of these losses, according to the authors, could be avoided by “aggressive” government and societal action to address poverty, discrimination, and health-care access, among other issues.

“Had the United States achieved a modest annual reduction (2%) in early life mortality among the age group 20 to 24 between 2000 and 2017,” CU-Boulder sociology professor Richard Rogers and his co-authors wrote, “more than 50,000 young adults would still be alive today.”

Rogers told The Denver Gazette that he had previously looked into adult mortality but believed that researchers had overlooked a troubling trend among younger Americans.

“When you ask the general public about trends in the United States, many people believe the United States has one of the higher expectancies,” he said.

“The mortality rate is quite low.”

People believe that children have a higher survival rate when they are young because they are resilient and can fight off any problems.

And we discovered that this isn’t always the case.”

The study’s findings are especially timely.

According to mental health experts, the pandemic has exacerbated the mental health crisis among teenagers, and the virus has disproportionately affected people of color in Colorado.

It’s unclear how much the pandemic will wreak havoc on America’s already low youth mortality rates.

When the most recent, complete data sets are available, Rogers and the other researchers looked at data from 2013 to 2019.

Males were found to be more likely than females to die before the age of 25, “largely due to greater risk-taking behavior among adolescent and young adult males,” according to the researchers.

Males were more than twice as likely as females to die from homicide or suicide.

Rogers made a point about gun access: “The researchers discovered that gun…

