According to a top Chinese diplomat, Ethiopia does not require foreign intervention to resolve its internal conflict.

Ethiopia’s internal conflict can be resolved without foreign intervention, according to China’s foreign minister on Wednesday.

According to local broadcaster FANA, Wang Yi made the remarks during a meeting with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen in the capital Addis Ababa.

Wang stated that China is closely monitoring the situation in Ethiopia and opposes what he described as outside forces attempting to impose their political interests on Ethiopia’s internal affairs.

Last month, China, Russia, and India joined the US and other Western countries in opposing sanctions on Ethiopia proposed by Ireland to the UN Security Council.

According to the Ethiopian government, Ethiopia has been fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) since the group attacked federal army bases stationed across Tigray last November.

Due to the armed conflict, which is now in its 13th month, nearly 3 million people have been displaced and nearly 10 million people require food aid.

Demeke briefed his Chinese counterpart on the latest developments in the conflict, claiming that TPLF forces are now on the defensive after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed personally led his army to the front last week, a move that elicited mixed reactions at home and trended on social media.

Ethiopia, he said, is following the African Union’s initiative to find a solution to the conflict through former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union’s high representative for the Horn of Africa.

Wang had previously attended a major Sino-Africa forum in Dakar, Senegal’s capital.

“The 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be a new milestone in China-Africa relations,” Wang said on Sunday, according to Xinhua, the Chinese state-owned news agency.