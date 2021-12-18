According to a top Turkish official, the international community “failed” in the refugee crisis.

Turkey hopes the EU migration deal will be updated, according to Ibrahim Kalin.

ITALY

The international community has “failed in the refugee crisis,” according to Turkey’s presidential spokesman.

Kalin stated at the 7th edition of the Rome Mediterranean Dialogue (MED) in Rome that Turkey has hosted 4 million Syrians and that he spoke with his European counterparts to update the 2016 migration agreement between Turkey and the EU.

He claimed that the EU’s €6 billion ((dollar)6.7 billion) allocation is insignificant when compared to the enormity of the problem.

“It’s practically nothing for millions of refugees in terms of their basic needs, including educational, medical, and other necessities,” he said.

Let us put the EU debates aside for a moment, he said, adding that Turkey hopes the migration agreement will be updated.

Meanwhile, claiming that the Assad regime has rendered the UN-supervised Geneva process on Syria dysfunctional, Kalin stated that Turkey is attempting to engage Russia and Iran, both of which support the regime, in order to exert pressure on it.

The agreement was signed on March 18, 2016, as the Syrian civil war continued to uproot millions of people, who then embarked on a “journey of hope” to the European Union.

Six key points were included in the agreement: reinvigoration of Ankara’s EU ascension process, modernization of the Customs Union, revival of top-level dialogue, visa liberalization for Turkish nationals, migration management cooperation, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

*Seda Sevencan wrote the article.