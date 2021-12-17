According to a Turkish Cypriot, the Greek side’s Navtex is attempting to escalate tensions.

Navtex, a Greek Cypriot company, was given permission to operate in a disputed area of the Eastern Mediterranean in December.

January 17th –

one

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Friday, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) denounced a navigational telex, or Navtex, issued by the Greek side for use in the disputed Eastern Mediterranean region.

A navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to communicate with other vessels about their presence in a given area as well as other information.

“These unilateral activities, which persist despite our warnings, serve no other purpose than to exacerbate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean region,” the TRNC Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry was referring to a report released by Navtex on Tuesday, which stated that the Greek side will be operating in the Eastern Mediterranean starting in December.

January 17th –

1 with the Odin Finder, an Italian-flagged ship.

“It is obvious that the Greek Cypriot side does not refrain from usurping the equal and vested rights of the Turkish Cypriot people,” it said, pointing out that the area where the activity is planned “coincides” with the license area issued by TRNC to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation.

It urged the international community, particularly the EU, to recognize that “the Greek side is preventing the creation of a peaceful and tranquil environment in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The TRNC, along with “Motherland Turkey,” will take appropriate measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests, according to the statement.

Turkey, which has the Eastern Mediterranean’s longest continental coastline, and the TRNC have long had disagreements with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration over maritime limits and rights.