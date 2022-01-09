According to a Turkish doctor, virus infections are on the rise and have’seasonal’ effects.

According to a Turkish doctor, virus infections are on the rise, with’seasonal’ effects.

According to the head physician at the Meram Medical Faculty Hospital in Konya, everyone should wear masks and maintain social distance.

TURKEY’S KONYA

People can prevent the spread of seasonal flu by following simple preventive measures, according to a chief physician in the central Anatolian province of Konya.

In an interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, Dr.

Virus infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract, such as colds and flu, are on the rise, according to Hasan Kucukkendirici, the head physician at Meram Medical Faculty Hospital.

“We expected patient admissions to increase as the season progressed.

“However, there has been an increase in respiratory tract illnesses recently,” he said, adding that in previous years there were fewer cases because people took anti-virus precautions.

He urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 precautions, which include masking, social distancing, and hygiene.

Kucukkendirici advises drinking plenty of water and eating a nutritious diet to avoid viral infections.

*Merve Aydogan wrote this in Ankara.