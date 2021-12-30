According to a Turkish presidential aide, the joint mechanism between Turkey and the United States has made its first attempt.

WASHINGTON D.C.

According to Turkey’s presidential spokesman, Ankara sent a letter to Washington on the creation and operation of a mechanism on bilateral relations and issues agreed upon by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Ibrahim Kalin traveled to the United States to attend the 20th MAS-ICNA (Islamic Circle of North America-Muslim American Society) Annual Convention in Chicago, which attracts tens of thousands of Muslims from around the world.

Kalin answered questions about Turkish-American relations in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency.

Q: You’ve spent three days in Chicago at the Muslim umbrella organization’s MAS-ICNA Convention.

You convened a meeting with Muslim opinion leaders.

Can you say anything about the convention and your meetings with Muslim opinion leaders?

A: The MAS-ICNA meeting is the largest annual gathering of Muslims in the United States.

Every year around Christmas, it takes place in Chicago, and there is a lot of interest.

We make every effort to be involved.

Turkish citizens, of course, live here and participate.

This year, we are joined by our ambassador (Turkey’s Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan) and consul (Turkey’s Consul General to the United States Engin Turesin).

Other students are among our circle of acquaintances.

We held a number of meetings in order to better represent our country and to strengthen ties between the American society and prominent leaders in Turkey.

The meeting was extremely fruitful.

Turkey, as you are aware, holds a special place in the hearts of the American Muslim community, as many of them visit.

Some people come to Turkey to invest, while others come for vacations or education programs.

This location (convention) also allows Turks living in the United States to interact with other Muslim communities.

The American Muslim community, of course, is made up of a wide range of elements, and their representatives are here in groups.

Of course, because the United States is such a large country, people in various parts of the country live in various ways.

Of course, we’ve always been concerned with bolstering our ties with them.

As you are aware, every time our president visits the United States, he meets with and speaks with American leaders.

