According to a UFO hunter, I discovered a “huge alien base on Mars” that NASA doesn’t want you to know about – and I have “proof.”

UFO hunter claims to have discovered a “huge alien base on Mars” that NASA doesn’t want you to know about – and he has “proof.”

A UFO hunter claims to have proof that NASA doesn’t want you to know about a massive alien base on Mars.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel UFO Sightings Daily today, extraterrestrial enthusiast Scott C Waring discussed the “mind-blowing” discovery of the 25-kilometer “facility” on Mars.

“Hey guys, I got something kind of interesting for you – it’s a 25 kilometer facility on the planet Mars,” he says in the bizarre video.

Scott, who is best known for his bizarre claim that he saw a 10,000-year-old alien face carved on Mars, makes a number of unsubstantiated claims about what he thinks he sees in the blown-up photo on the screen.

He says, “You can’t see it, but I can on my photo program.”

He claims to have combed through tens of thousands of photos and over three-quarters of a dozen indexes he “didn’t even know existed.”

Scott explains that he can see other, less detailed structures that have been blurred out, leaving only one.

He believes the photo was taken “on purpose” to show only one structure.

“I believe the person editing this photo, this specific photo, intentionally missed it because there are less detailed structures all around it that are blurred out,” he said.

He claims the base is near Sulci Gordii, and later estimates the’structure’ could be as long as 40 kilometers long, using befuddled intonation.

The Tharsis quadrangle of Mars is made up of subparallel furrows and ridges, which could explain why the map looks the way it does.

“NASA doesn’t want you to know about it,” he explained.

They’re keeping it hidden from us.”

Many conspiracy theorists jumped to his defense, with many commenting in favor.

“What the hell does Elon Musk know about Mars that we don’t? Whose buildings are those? How old are those structures?” one person asked.

“Absolutely amazing so many structures to see looked like buildings with tall ones and a square looking door way, was the first one like a truck going along tracks?” someone else wondered.

“I think NASA is leaving some of the pictures unedited for the public to see, their doing a soft disclosure, if they let everyone see everything at once it would shock the world, so they’re doing it slowly,” one person said.

“NASA has gotten elaborate with their obfuscation, but they still leave ways for you to see the structures,” wrote another.

Scott claims that he began his YouTube channel in…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.