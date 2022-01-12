According to a US official, the omicron variant will ‘find just about everyone.’

According to a US official, the omicron variant will “find pretty much everyone.”

‘Those who have been vaccinated and boosted would be exposed,’ Antony Fauci says.

NEW YORK

According to the top infectious disease expert in the United States, the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant will “find just about everyone.”

“I believe that, in many ways, omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of transmissibility efficiency, will eventually find just about everyone,” Dr.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Antony Fauci.

“Those who have been vaccinated, boosted, and vaccinated again will be exposed.”

Some, perhaps a large number, will become infected, but will, with a few exceptions, do reasonably well in terms of avoiding hospitalization and death.”

J Stephen Morrison, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), spoke with him on Tuesday.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated, according to Fauci, will bear the brunt of the variant’s severe side effects.

“When you have a large number of people infected, a small percentage of them will become seriously ill and die, and that’s why our health system will be challenged,” he said.

As omicron has caused unprecedented levels in the winter surge, cases have been rising across the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, approximately 1.5 million cases were registered on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the United States also hit a new high on Tuesday, surpassing a previous high set in January 2021.