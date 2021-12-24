Pouring the fat from the turkey down the sink can cause blockages, according to a water company.

Cooking a turkey: Pouring the fat from the bird down the sink can cause blockages, according to a water company.

A medium-sized turkey produces three-quarters of a pint of fat.

If fat from Christmas turkeys is poured down sinks, it could fill nearly 3,000 bathtubs and cause blockages, according to a water company.

South West Water (Sww) is advising customers not to pour oils and grease down the sink.

When fat from a medium-sized turkey is poured down pipes, it cools and can cause blockages and fatbergs.

If each of the nearly one million households it serves in Devon and Cornwall poured turkey fat down their sinks, more than 2,800 bathtubs worth of grease would enter the sewers, totaling 422,786 litres, according to the company.

“Don’t let the fat from your holiday feast return as a ghost of Christmas past, causing blockages and fatbergs,” said Iain Vosper, wastewater director.

“This Christmas season, remember your sink and don’t pour cooking fats, oils, or greases down the drain.”

“Every year in the South West, tens of thousands of litres of waste fat, cooking oil, and grease, as well as food waste, are poured down sinks, potentially clogging pipes.”

“These, along with items flushed incorrectly, like wet wipes, hygiene wipes, cleaning wipes, cleansing pads, and sanitary products, clog sewers and cause flooding in homes and the environment.”

“Every year, we deal with about 8,500 blocked sewers across our region – about one every hour – increasing the risk of flooding and property damage to our customers’ homes and businesses.”

“This Christmas, don’t let fat ruin the fun by only flushing the 3Ps – pee, paper, and poo – down the toilet and avoiding putting fats, oils, and greases down the sink.”

Sww serves approximately two million customers in the South West, and its region alone flushes over 200,000 wet wipes into the sewage system each day.

Last year, the water company claims to have removed over 450 tonnes of items that shouldn’t have been flushed from pumping stations, including wet wipes, sanitary products, and cotton pads.

In Sidmouth in 2019, a 210ft (64m) fatberg was discovered blocking the sewer.

Additional reporting was contributed by the Press Association.