According to a WHO envoy, the United Kingdom can see “light at the end of the tunnel” in combating Covid.

As Covid hospital admissions begin to fall for the first time since the Omicron wave began, Dr. David Nabarro says it’s “possible to start imagining that the end of the pandemic is not far away.”

According to the World Health Organization’s special envoy for Covid-19, the UK will be one of the first countries to reach the end of the pandemic, with hospital admissions falling for the first time since the Omicron variant arrived.

Dr. David Nabarro stated that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” for the UK in combating Covid-19, but warned that more variants could emerge this year.

“Looking at it from a UK perspective, there does appear to be light at the end of the tunnel… I think it’ll be bumpy before we get there,” he said.

So, while it’s tempting to believe that the pandemic’s end is near, everyone should be prepared for the possibility that more variations and mutations will emerge, as well as new challenges and even Omicron surges.”

Children, according to Dr. Nabarro, do not get sick from Covid and will continue to act as “vectors of the virus” for a long time.

He stressed the importance of remaining “respectful of this virus,” adding, “Do everything you can to stop it from spreading.”

Do everything you can to ensure that no one else is harmed.

It isn’t just a common cold.

I know how much people want it to be, but it’s still a virus with some very unpleasant characteristics.

If we can, let us do everything we can to protect people from it.”

Dr. Nabarro compared the pandemic to a long-distance race that the world is slowly moving through, but that most countries have now passed the halfway point.

It comes as the number of Covid patients in UK hospitals has dropped to 19,345, down from a recent seven-day average of 19,452 in January 11.

However, in the North East of England, Yorkshire, and the South West of England, the number of people is still increasing slightly.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, there were 84,429 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, down from.

