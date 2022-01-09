According to a woman who was denied IVF because she was unvaccinated, the ‘callous’ decision has left her hopeless and powerless.

According to a woman who was denied IVF because she is unvaccinated, the ‘callous’ decision has left her hopeless and helpless.

Sara Thompson put off getting the vaccine because of previous medical advice to avoid it if you were trying to conceive or in the early stages of pregnancy, and after months of waiting, she is now barred from IVF.

The Scottish Government’s decision to postpone IVF treatment for unvaccinated women has wreaked havoc on the lives of couples trying to conceive.

Sara Thompson, not her real name, and her husband have been trying to start a family for the past three years.

The Glasgow-based couple suffers from unexplained infertility and has chosen to keep it a secret from their family and friends.

Ms Thompson sought help from her doctor two years ago, and by December, she had risen to the top of a long waiting list to begin IVF treatment.

Her hopes of having a baby in 2022 were dashed, however, when she contacted Glasgow Royal Infirmary on December 23 to start the process and was told she couldn’t do IVF because she hadn’t been vaccinated.

“I didn’t know what to say, I was completely taken aback,” Ms Thompson said.

“You’ve been waiting so long to start, and you’re looking forward to finally trying to have a baby.”

“It seems so callous to make this decision out of the blue.”

“I’ve cried every day because I feel so hopeless and helpless.”

On December 23, the Scottish Government decided to postpone IVF treatment for unvaccinated women.

The vaccine is “safe and strongly recommended in pregnancy to reduce the significant risks of COVID-19 to unvaccinated pregnant women and their babies,” according to the report.

“Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and concerns about the impact on unvaccinated women, Ministers have decided to temporarily defer fertility treatment for women who are not fully vaccinated,” a government spokesperson said.

Ms Thompson noted, however, that for many women, the decision to not get vaccinated was based on previous medical advice to avoid vaccinations while trying to conceive or in the early stages of pregnancy.

She stated, “I’m not a Covid denier or an anti-vaxxer.”

“I’m not making a political choice.”

“I’m just a regular woman looking for a baby,” she says.



