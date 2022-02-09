According to a ZOE covid study, stomach pain could be caused by an omicron variant.

People are familiar with the main three covid symptoms, but specific variants vary, and a new study suggests that stomach pain may be linked to omicron in a new report.

A fever, a new and persistent cough, and a change or loss of taste and smell are just a few of the symptoms of covid to keep an eye on.

However, in addition to the three main symptoms, some variants have their own set of symptoms.

For example, the delta variant can cause a headache, a runny nose, sneezing, and a sore throat.

The most recent omicron strain, on the other hand, causes symptoms such as brain fog, chest pain, dizziness, and sore eyes, muscles, and joints, to name a few.

In comparison to the delta variant, the latest strain is said to go undetected because symptoms do not always have to involve the main three, with many people contracting the virus and remaining asymptomatic.

However, new research suggests that stomach pain could be another indicator of omicron, though more research is needed to determine whether this is the case.

The study, which was conducted using the Zoe covid study app, found that stomach pain is linked to covid, but it is unclear whether it is linked to omicron specifically.

It follows an increase in reports involving the number of people reporting gastrointestinal symptoms from mid-December 2021 to January 2022, according to the app.

However, there is still some skepticism, as a similar pattern was seen in people with these symptoms around the same time last year, and these symptoms were said to be a common indicator with the alpha and delta variants.