According to academics, teaching reading with phonics is not evidence-based and requires reform.

Academics have claimed that the government’s approach to teaching children to read in England is not evidence-based and requires immediate reform.

Since the Conservatives took power in 2010, the focus of reading instruction has shifted to “synthetic phonics.”

The method instructs children on how to blend sounds known as “phonemes” together.

The government has hailed phonics as a success, with England ranking among the world’s top ten primary school readers in 2017.

Academics from UCL, on the other hand, have written a letter to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, urging a more “balanced” approach in which phonics instruction is linked to whole-text reading.

“Teaching children to read and understand texts is crucial to improving their life chances and is one of the most important tasks of primary schools and early years settings,” said Professor Dominic Wyse of UCL.

“While England’s current approach to teaching reading has some strengths, our new research shows that the Government’s policy is uninformed because it is not based on the most recent robust evidence.”

“For the first time in more than a century, we see that in England, a balanced instruction approach to reading instruction is no longer the norm.”

The majority of teachers now report that the narrower synthetic phonics approach is being used more frequently.

“England’s synthetic phonics approach places an excessive emphasis on teaching about phonemes (sounds), resulting in a lack of attention to other important aspects of reading instruction.”

“In our opinion, the system does not provide sufficient flexibility for teachers to do what they believe is best for their students, nor does it encourage students to enjoy reading.”

According to a survey of 634 teachers conducted by UCL researchers, 66% said phonics was their primary focus, while only 1% said whole texts were the primary focus and context for teaching reading.

The academics also claimed to have conducted a review of 55 experimental trials, claiming that the most effective teaching method was a combination of phonics and texts.

Children are also tested, according to More Than A Score, a campaign group.

